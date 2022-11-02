'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy Communications Minister, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to go to his hometown, Kyebi, if he wants to become a monarch and be carrying his chair around the country.

According to him, the president during his campaign exhibited the traits of humility, in order to be seen as the man of the ordinary people but after winning the elections and becoming the president of Ghana, he is exhibiting the traits of 'arrogant' king.



Speaking on the November 1 edition of Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show, the one-time Abura Asebu Kwamankese Parliamentary candidate said the nature of the president dedicating a vehicle to carry an empty chair to follow him everywhere he goes in the country indicates a waste of limited resources, especially at a time that the country is experiencing economic hardship.



"...don’t we all see the president carries a chair around? When he was campaigning and eating yor ker gari [beans, plantain and gari] and ampesi in their homes, did he ever say he will carry a special chair? So, it was what they say ‘okraman ahobrasie’ – to wit – a humility of a dog. He was lying to the people he went to eat yor ker gari to show that he was one of them…



"It is arrogance and a waste of public resources. When President Mahama was president, he did not carry chairs to people’s studios and chief’s palaces…? The president of this country is obliged according to our status and I am saying that, to use taxpayer's money to go and buy a special chair and move around with it; they have a specialized vehicle that carries that chair, we’ve seen the pictures. They have a converted pickup with material covering it in which they put that chair…," Felix Kwakye Ofosu explained.



He continued: "the president is not the monarch; this is not the stool at Kyebi. He is not in line to be Okyenhene over Ghana. If he wants to be a monarch, he should go and be Okyenhene.



"When you are president, you are obliged to act according to reason and common sense that a country that is going through this suffering is permitted to have a president with such lavish taste.

"When he was campaigning, he was not sitting in any special chair and President Mahama, President Kufuor and President Rawlings have all been president and they did not carry any special chairs around."



"So, there is a special level of arrogance, waste and profligacy being exhibited by this president and that must be condemned. He must be told in plain language that he has overdone it," he stressed.



Watch the video below:







PEN/SARA