‘Arrogant’ Gyan rather apologised to his fans – Godwin Martey

General Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan

The assaulted Chief Executive Officer of Websoft Solutions, Godwin Martey, has emphatically stated that the General Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, did not apologise to him personally and that any apology rendered was targeted at the player’s fans.

This comes after Asamoah Gyan, over the weekend, apologized to his teeming fans for using the words found in an audio of their confrontation after a tennis match.



The footballer insisted that he did not hit Mr Martey.



Mr Martey has accused Gyan and his brother, Baffour, of assault.



In an on 3FM’s Sunrise morning show, on Monday, October 19, however, the Websoft CEO said the apologies were rather directed at his fans instead of him the victim.



“If you go and watch the video carefully, he was apologizing to his fans. You assaulted me you verbally assaulted me and when you had the opportunity to apologise, you did so to your fans who were not the victims of the torturous liabilities, the civil wrong,” he told host Alfred Ocansey.

“I don’t understand so that tells you the mindset of the kind of people we are dealing with.”



Mr Martey further went on to state that “even in the face of incontrovertible evidence, they still have this pride that will not even allow them to simply say that hey guy we didn’t do the right thing [and] we apologise to you. We are sorry; simple no! That shows lack of humility. How do you apologise to your fans for verbally insulting my mother?”



Mr Martey, however, failed to give any update on the responses from the police.



The Gyan brothers are expected to report at the police station on Monday to aid ongoing investigations.