Articulator truck fails its break and crashes into several vehicles

Reports reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that there has been multiple crashes of the Accra Nsawam Road after an articulated truck headed from Nsawam to Accra failed its break.

According to the police, the truck which is a Daf CF 350 truck loaded with 850 bags of cement failed its break while descending a slope upon reaching the Nsawam section of the road.



The truck, as a result, crashed several cars including Daewoo Matiz taxi cab with registration number GT 5435-18, Hyundai Pajero S/wagon with registration number GR 7280-11, Kia pride taxi cab with registration number GT 5720-W, Unidentified M/B Sprinter bus and Hyundai H100 bus with registration number GE 2989-12.



One of the vans was occupied by 15 students of the Sure Start International School located at Nsawam and staff of the school.

However, they escaped unscathed and have since been sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital to be examined.



But some passengers in the other cars involved in the accident sustained severe injuries and are at the hospital receiving treatment.



Effort is being made to tow the vehicles for free flow of traffic.