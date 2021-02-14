As Education Minister, I’ll consider myself a ‘teacher-in-chief’ – Dr Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education Minister-designate

`The Minister-designate for Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has pledged to provide quality leadership when given the nod to achieve the government’s transformation agenda in the education sector.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum despite his status, has always taken delight in picking a marker and engaging in his passion which is teaching irrespective of the level at the least opportunity to the shock of many Ghanaians.



“I’m a ‘teacher-in-chief’ and when I become the Minister, you’ll see me with a marker teaching in the classroom,” Dr Adutwum assured Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting when he appeared before it on Friday, February 12, 2021.



According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, if approved, he would pursue a rigorous and robust education system to bridge the disparities between children in the southern and northern sectors.

The former Deputy Minister of Education also promised to ensure that required personal protective equipment were supplied to both public and private schools timeously whilst suspected COVID-19 cases were promptly reported to the mapped health facilities.



“The schools will be a safer environment than the home if we’re ahead of the disease in terms of decision-making, therefore, the Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service have been collaborating to achieve that objective,” Dr Adutwum stated.



The renowned Educationist pledged to provide the necessary support to brilliant but needy students from deprived communities to pursue courses of their dream in the universities.