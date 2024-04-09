As I Grow foundation collaborates with Maame Koma Foundation to support Ketiejeli E.P. Primary and JHS

File Photo

The Chief Executive Officer of As I Grow, Mr Debrah Bekoe Isaac, has collaborated with the Maame Koma Foundation to support the Ketiejeli E.P. Primary and JHS and the entire community with educational materials such as exercise books, writing materials, uniforms, footwear, bags, amongst others.

The founder of Maame Koma Foundation, Mrs Francisca Koma Addo, speaking to the media said, she saw the need to support the children in these rural communities to help create a better learning environment for them.



She expressed how children in these farming communities find it difficult to get basic educational materials to aid their learning and resort to dropping out of school.



She stated that her outfit through the partnership with As I Grow Ngo donated Eighty-six (86) school uniforms, footwears, clothes, school bags and other learning aids to the students and the entire community.



Maame Koma Addo highlighted the negative effects of teenage pregnancy in the area and how it pushed her to mobilize such resources to support these young ones.



She advised parents to take charge of their daughters, provide for them and keep them from men who could curtail their academic journey.

The Chief Executive Officer of As I Grow, Mr Debrah Bekoe Isaac, in an interview lamented how most of the children in the deprived communities are out of school because of a lack of this support.



He pointed out that his outfit found out that the Ketiejeli community has a serious water problem and that some children do not bath before going to school.



Mr. Debrah Bekoe Isaac bemoaned that most of the parents of these children are peasants farmers and produce on low volumes which do not allow them to accrue much for their ward's upkeep.



He took the opportunity to take parents through the importance of education and explained to the parents and students that one can achieve a lot if education is taken seriously.



He also called on the leadership of government, institutions, members of parliament, opinion leaders, clergy, NGOs and individuals to come to the rescue of children in the deprived communities.

Mr Abednago Nuertey, the GNAT chairman of Tema Metro, who was part of the team admonished parents to take the education of their wards seriously and resort to savings to prepare for their children's education in the future.



He further asked teachers to treat children with care and avoid sacking children who come to school without prescribed uniforms since life in the Northern part is difficult.



