As it stands now, Mahama has a better chance at winning the 2024 elections – A Plus declares

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has stated that currently, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has more chances of winning the 2024 general elections.

He said, from his point of view, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would face rigorous defeat if elections were held today, adding that the NDC flagbearer Mr. John Dramani Mahama has become a more attractive candidate than NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a conversation with Kwaku Sintim Misa on the ‘KSM show’, A Plus stated that Bawumia needs to work harder to catch up.



“I believe strongly that as it stands now, John Mahama stands a better chance at winning. If we have elections today, John Mahama has a better. The people out there won’t tell you the truth. As it stands now, John Mahama is way ahead. You have to do the right thing. Ghanaians are looking for basic stuff. Go out there and do it if you want to win," he told KSM.



A Plus added that Bawumia’s slogan ‘It’s possible’, it’s a clear indication that he isn’t complacent, adding that the first step towards a possible win is to get rid of the ‘ridiculous’ taxes.



“That is why I like his slogan; it is possible. So, if he believes it is possible, he shouldn’t introduce VAT electricity tax, emission tax, that nonsense. You cannot do those things now. It can never be possible with those things. Listen to me, I am your best friend, I am your guy and I am telling you the truth,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, a recent report from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), has established that Ghana is likely to experience a transfer of power from the ruling New Patriotic Party to the opposition National Democratic Congress.



A couple of surveys from the likes of Fitch Solutions, the Data Insight Group of JOB Group Limited, and Chartered Media Consult, as well as many others have projected a possible win for the NDC.







