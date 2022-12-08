'As we dey meuve, e dey pain dem' - Sam George replies Akufo-Addo?

President Akufo-Addo and MP Sam George

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George was the subject of presidential taunts on Tuesday, December 6, 2022; when President Akufo-Addo visited his constituency to launch a project.

Akufo-Addo and his Minister of Roads, were praised by the Paramount Chief of Prampram at an event to commission a road bridge over the Tema-Mpakadan railway line that runs through Sam George's constituency.



When the president took his turn to speak, he taunted Sam George who is a serial critic of the president and the New Patriotic Party government.



“I want to express my appreciation to the Paramount Chief of Prampram, Nene Tetteh Wakah I, for his words of commendation of the work done by my government in the traditional area of Prampram, which I am sure the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Hon Sam George, heard loud and clear,” Akufo-Addo said.



Barely 24-hours later, Sam George posted a tweet which resembled a response to the president's jab.



His post captioned: "Sometimes, you show up, speak your truth, and leave the rest to GOD. I am committed to serving as best as I can before GOD and my employers. As we dey meuve, e dey pain dem," was accompanied by photos at the event.



The 900-meter road bridge, over the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, is part of a bigger project which is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The President was in Prampram as part of a tour of the Greater Accra Region.





Sometimes, you show up, speak your truth, and leave the rest to GOD. I am committed to serving as best as I can before GOD and my employers.



As we dey meuve, e dey pain dem. ????????????????????????#OnGOD #TeamDzata#GraceAddict#HyeWonHye pic.twitter.com/butSAQz7po — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) December 7, 2022

SARA