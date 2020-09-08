Regional News

Asafo Assemblyman fights malaria with monthly clean up exercise

Assembly Member for Asafo Electoral Area in Kumasi, Ernest Okai led the cleanup exercise

The Assembly Member for Asafo Electoral Area in Kumasi, Ernest Okai, in his bid in fighting malaria in the area, has instituted a monthly cleanup exercise.

The exercise, which will be done by the residents, will take the form of clearing choked gutters, stagnant water and weedy environments that breed mosquitoes, with him, taking the leading role.



Ernest Okai, a journalist with the TV3 Network, since elected by the residents to represent them at Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in December 2019, has led and embarked on several communal activities.



Among the activities included the clearing of heaped and aged refuse dump at Asafo Zion, patching of potholes, clearing of gutters.



The latest exercise was held at the Neoplan Station at the Asafo Market, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, where he was joined by the KMA Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi and the residents.

Mr. Okai addressing the participants said, “the fight against malaria is the responsibility of the entire community so everyone must do his or her part for a successful campaign.”



“We must keep the environment clean by not littering around. All the choked gutters are as the results of our irresponsible attitudes of throwing solid waste indiscriminately. Let us make good use of waste bins placed at the vantage points,” he added.



Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, commended the assembly member for exhibiting great leadership skills and the initiative to maintain a clean and healthy environment within his area.



“I implore other assembly members to emulate Hon. Okai and the residents in a bid to achieve the ‘Keep Kumasi Clean and Green’ campaign aimed at restoring the city to its past accolade of ‘Garden City of West Africa’,” he added.

