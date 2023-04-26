Asaman-Subin-Nipanikrom-Nyinawusu Feeder Road to be upgraded

The 28km Asaman –Subin-Nipanikrom-Nyinawusu Feeder Road will be done in two stages of construction

Source: Richard Aniagyei, ISD, Contributor

The Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Stephen Jalulah has cut the sod for works to begin on the upgrading of the Asaman-Subin-Nipanikrom-Nyinawusu Feeder Road.

The road when upgraded will reduce travel time, minimize accidents and enhance the socio-economic development of the various communities in the Upper Denkyira West District.



The 28km Asaman –Subin-Nipanikrom-Nyinawusu Feeder Road which is earmarked to receive bituminous surfacing will be done in two stages of construction.



In an address at the sod-cutting ceremony, the Deputy Minister mentioned that the first stage has been awarded to M/S Destiny Hands Construction Ghana Ltd.



“This constitutes upgrading the road from Asaman to Subin with a total length of 14km which is divided into Phase I (5km), Phase II (5km) and Phase III (4km) and is expected to be completed in 18 months,” he added.

He hinted that the second stage of the road construction from the end of Subin town to Nyinawusu town (km 14.00 to km 28.00) is currently under consideration and will soon be awarded for upgrading works to begin.



Mr. Jalulah stated that the scope of works to be undertaken on the upgrading of the road includes clearing the vegetation, reducing the high hills, widening narrow sections, and raising low-lying areas to improve the road alignment for the safety of road users.



“It also comprises of the construction of culverts and concrete drains for good drainage, Road Pavement with the Sub-base and Base, Primer seal and Final seal, as well as Road Furniture for the safety of the road users” he added.



The Deputy Minister entreated the contractor to implement traffic management measures during the construction phase to reduce the difficulties that the travelling public may face.