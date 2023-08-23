Asamankese SHS Board appeals to gov’t to complete abandoned projects

File photo

The Board of Asamankese Senior High School in Eastern region have called on government to complete abandoned classroom blocks and dormitory projects abandoned in the school.

The School is undergoing transformation to attain academic excellence under its new management led by the headmaster Benjamin Okai.



Performance of the school in 2022 WASSCE improved significantly while the School also put up magnificent performance in this year’s Science and Maths quiz qualifying to the next stage of the competition for the first time.



Discipline has been restored among teachers and students whiles monitoring and supervision enhanced.



However, the school is faced with infrastructure challenges owing to exponential increase in students population under the free SHS policy.



Projects such as a 12-units emergency classroom block commenced during the introduction of Free Senior High School policy has been abandoned.



Again, a one storey classroom block and girls dormitory started under former President Kuffuor government have all been abandoned.

The Board Chairman of the School Olesu Asare appealed to government to complete the projects.



“This classroom here was under the construction when President Kuffuor was in power in 2006 but the structure has been there unattended but the headmaster has roof it and put on the structure.Very soon the students will use it.When you get to the gate there is a 12-units classroom that was an emergency classroom.It has been abandoned” the board chairman said.



He also said ,the school does not have a bus, therefore continue to use an old Bus which has become burden to the finances of the school due to constant repairs.



Currently, a summer hat has been converted into clinic as the school awaits completion of clinic project by the old Students Association.



The headmaster of Asamankese Senior High School Benjamin Okai has meanwhile initiated steps to roof the uncompleted one storey classroom block for the students to occupy to temporarily mitigate the infrastructure challenges.



Again ,the boys dormitory which has not been renovated since its construction decades ago is set to be renovated with Internally Generated funds of the school.