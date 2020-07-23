Editorial News

Asankragua trainee nurses accuse Principal of extortion

File Photo of training students

Final-year trainees at the Asankragua Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Western Region are accusing the Principal, Jessie Asiedua Aduako, of extorting monies from them in the name of fighting the spread of Covid-19.

According to the trainee nurses, the Principal is charging students between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000 for the few months they have left to complete their training.



The trainee nurses allege that not much has been seen on campus despite assurances by authorities that the monies are being used to procure personal protective equipment (PPEs) in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



A few Veronica buckets are the only equipment to be seen on campus, the students claim.



The Principal is reported as saying the funds made available to the College are not sufficient; hence the fees to complement the provision by government.



The trainees claim the situation is affecting their studies as some have opted to relocate to neighbouring communities to avoid the payment of some of these “exorbitant” fees.

Efforts to reach the Principal to ascertain the allegations proved futile.



Meanwhile, the College has not recorded any cases of Covid-19.



However, samples from all the suspected cases came out negative.



The trainees involved were immediately isolated until the test results were brought in.

