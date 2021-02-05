Asanso SDA Basic schools receive educational materials

The learning materials were worth GHc8,000

The Asanso Primary and Junior High schools in the Asante Bekwai Municipality have received teaching and learning materials worth GHc8,000.00 to promote quality education delivery in the schools.

They were gifts from Exploring Dreams Foundation (EDF), an Accra-based Non-Governmental Organisation, dedicated to supporting the vulnerable and needy in society.



The Foundation has also identified 65 vulnerable and orphaned children in the schools and providing financial support to enable them to continue their education.



Madam Elizabeth Twumasi Ankrah, the Founder of EDF, who presented the items, said the gesture formed part of the Operation Back to School project, which aimed at ensuring all children were back to school after the reopening.



She said the teaching and learning materials would help promote a friendly environment, especially for the new entrants, to stay in school.

The Foundation is currently sewing school uniforms for distribution to the poor and needy pupils and planning to empower single mothers with employable skills to cater for their children.



Madam Ankrah said the Foundation, since its establishment about a year ago, had provided support for some vulnerable people in rural communities to improve their living conditions.



She advised the teachers and pupils to adhere strictly to the covid-19 preventive protocols to stay safe of the virus.



Mr Francis Guggisberg, the Head Teacher of the School, who received the items, commended the Foundation for the gesture and called on other organisations to support the School to improve quality education delivery.