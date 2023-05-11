Asante-Akim-North MP provides OSP with details of corruption of NPP MPs calling for Ofori-Atta's head

Andy Appiah Kubi is the MP for Asante-Akim North

Following the official start of investigations into the claims made by the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the MP has provided details to the Office of the Special Prosecutor to back what he said.

The OSP is investigating claims made by the MP that a wealthy businessman tried to influence some MPs who were pushing for the removal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



This, according to a citinewsroom.com report, came to light after the MP, who has been invited for interrogation, spoke to journalists.



“He needed information from me and I have given the information, I have given a statement and that is the cooperation [I’m talking about]. I already appeared before the committee [and] I have testified, if they find it necessary to invite me again, I will avail myself,” Appiah-Kubi said.



But it is unclear what form or magnitude of details the Asante-Akim North MP provided the Special Prosecutor.



Background:



On October 2, 2020, a group of NPP members of parliament petitioned the president to sack the Minister of Finance to restore public confidence in the economy.

This was announced at a press briefing by their spokesperson, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who is a Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North.



However, the MPs later softened their stance after meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the matter, as they detailed that they were told to allow the minister to stay in office to ensure the minister concludes Ghana’s bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Later, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Andy Appiah-Kubi alleged that a supposed businessman tried to influence the group with money brought to parliament in a bid to get the MPs to abort their decision.



Based on this allegation, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said in a statement that his outfit has initiated steps to investigate circumstances leading to an unnamed businessman, described as wealthy, attempting to bribe some New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament to soften their demand for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



It is on this note that the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi, will appear before the OSP.



