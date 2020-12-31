Asante Effiduase launches its 2021 Odwira festival

The festival was launched in collaboration with the Effiduase Local Council of Churches

Source: Gideon Ebbah

The Effiduase Sub Traditional Council in collaboration with the Effiduase Local Council of Churches (LCC) and the people of the area has officially launched its maiden Odwira festival to be celebrated in the year 2021.

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, Chief of the Asante Effiduase Traditional Area speaking at a grand durbar held for the launch of the festival at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District said the essence of the gesture was to create awareness as well as invite the people who were natives of the traditional area and were both home and abroad to participate in the festival celebration.



He said the festival slated to be held in October 2021 is expected to unite the people and facilitate development of the traditional area.



Nana Ameyaw II said the launch was to also provide enough room for stakeholders in the area such as religious bodies, local government authorities, various identifiable groups, financial institutions, among others to be involved in the planning and successful implementation of the festivity.



He commended the LCC and Muslim Council for their effective collaboration with the Traditional Council over the years especially in their engagement of support to ensure the success and realization of the Odwira festivity.

Touching on the essence for festival celebration, Nana Ameyaw II said festivals do not only exuberate traditional culture but also helped to promote acceptable socio-cultural and moral values in the society.



He reiterated the need for embracing traditional culture and its governance since that was direct institution by our forefathers which always brought peace, love, togetherness and sense of belonging.



Nana Ameyaw II called on persons originating from the area who were both home and abroad to get involved in ensuring the successful celebration of the festival.



Reverend Father Peter Brenyah, Priest of the Effiduase Catholic Church speaking on behalf of the LCC commended the Chief and Elders for the effective collaboration with the LCC over the years and assured the full support and contributions of the various churches for the success of the festival celebration.

Source: Gideon Ebbah