Asante Juaben gets food bank

The objective of the food bank is to support smallholder farmers

The Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX), in collaboration with the Juaben Food Bank Limited, has inaugurated a warehouse to help curb the perennial post-harvest losses of agricultural produce in the area.

Mrs Tucci Goka Ivowi, Chief Executive Officer of GCX, speaking at the ceremony, said the objective was to support smallholder farmers, especially those in the production of cereals and grains, and to link them to local and international markets for more competitive pricing.



It would also facilitate contract farming of key local farm produce such as maize and rice.



Mrs Ivowi said GCX was not only focused on curtailing the post-harvest losses of farm products, but also preserving the quality and promoting food security in the country.



She said the GCX, as a marketplace or a platform for buying and selling of listed commodities, created opportunities for increased revenue stream of patrons in a simplified manner without any risk.



Nana Abayie Serebour, the Executive Chairman of the Juaben Food Bank Ltd, said the initiative was geared towards helping the local smallholder farmers to access ready and strong markets.

He said competitive pricing for farm produce was the surest way to promote the business of smallholder farmers and to guarantee them sustainable incomes to enhance equitable socio-economic standards.



Nana Serebour said the 1,000 metric tonnes capacity warehouse, which is fitted with maize and rice millers, dryers, de-stoners, polisher, cleaner, grading and storage machines, could store and treat many of the maize and rice production in the area.



Ms Ama Pomaa Boateng, the Member of Parliament for the Juaben, commended the GCX and the Juaben Food Bank Ltd. for the venture, which would help create jobs and transform agricultural production in the area.



Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the Paramount Chief of the Juaben Traditional Area, stressed the need for management to institute stringent measures to help sustain the operations of the facility.