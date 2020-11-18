Asante Mampong MP supports health care delivery

MP for Asante Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong

Mr Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Mampong, has donated some equipment to support health care delivery in the area.

The items, which included 10 hospital beds, two delivery beds, 10 baby cots and 20 lockers, will be distributed among health facilities in the constituency.



Mr Sarpong, speaking at the ceremony, said the gesture was to support health facilities in the area with the needed equipment to promote quality healthcare delivery.

He said the government was committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians at all levels and called on the health authorities to ensure that the items were put to good use to benefit the people.



Mr Joseph Danso Yeboah, the Municipal Director of Health Services, thanked the MP for the items and said they would be distributed to health facilities in the area to facilitate quality healthcare delivery.