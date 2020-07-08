xxxxxxxxxxx

Asante Mampong records 38 cases

The Asante Mampong Municipality has recorded a total of 38 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease since its outbreak in the country.

Mr Danso Yeboah, Municipal Director of Health Services told the Ghana News Agency that, three of the infected persons were nurses.



He said the infected persons were in self-isolation and responding to treatment. Mr Yeboah said the Municipal Risk Management and Education Committee had intensified public education campaign on the preventive protocols to help contain further spread of the virus in the area.



He commended the district assembly for its continued support for the educational campaign and stressed the need for the people to adhere to all the preventive protocols to stay safe. In a related development, the Sekyere Central District has identified 27 suspected cases of the coronavirus.

Mr Kwadwo Banahene Bediako, the District Chief Executive, told the GNA that all the suspects were transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for further examination.



He advised the people in the District to strictly observe all the preventive protocols put in place by the government to prevent themselves from catching and spreading the virus in the area.

Source: GNA

