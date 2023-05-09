Asantehene @73: Private birthday bash held for Otumfuo at his London residence

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with Dentaa Amoateng

A private birthday party was held for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on May 7, 2023 aside the official public gathering attended by former president John Agyekum Kufuor and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The party which had only a close relatives and associates in attendance was at the London residence of the revered monarch.



This was disclosed by businesswoman cum media personality, Dentaa Amoateng who posted two photos of herself and the monarch with the caption, “Yesterday’s private birthday celebration with Asantehene at his residence.”



In the said photos, Asantehene is seated in a giant chair wearing a cream trouser, white shirt and grey suit with brown shoes. He spots a smile with a large portrait of himself hanging on the wall behind him.



Dentaa is seen broadly smiling ostensibly at something the monarch may have said. There are no other subjects in the photo.





Kufuo and Akufo-Addo attend London birthday dinner of Otumfuo



Videos and pictures sighted by GhanaWeb showed president Akufo-Addo eulogizing the Asantehene for his role especially in promoting peace and stability in Ghana before proposing a toast in his name.



The Asantehene and his wife Lady Julia are also captured in another video dancing to Amakye Dede's Iron Boy surrounded by invited guests on the dance floor.

Otumfuo and his wife arrived in the UK last week and met King Charles at a private meeting before joining the coronation events on May 6 clad in Kente.



Akufo-Addo attended the coronation in his capacity as president of Ghana along with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



Nana Asantehene is the 16th Asantehene, enstooled on 26 April 1999. He was born on May 6, 1950 making him 73 years this year.



His stool name, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the 17th-century founder of the Ashanti Empire, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.

He is currently the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and one of the most revered traditional authorities in the country.



