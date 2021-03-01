Asantehene, Ga Mantse, Chief Imam and others to take coronavirus vaccine publicly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, will be the first Ghanaians to take the Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow, Monday, 1st March, ahead of the commencement of the vaccination programme on Tuesday, 2nd March.

The first and second families will take the vaccine publicly at two (2) health facilities in Accra.



Other key public officials such as the Speaker and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and Members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President, and prominent personalities like some Eminent Clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse, and some media practitioners will also, on Tuesday, take the jab publicly.



This, according to the President, is being done to assure the populace that the vaccine is safe because. It is also being done because according to the President, “the vaccine will help protect us against the impact of COVID-19 on our health. It is also a major catalyst to restoring livelihoods and the national economy to the robust level it belongs.”



The President said this in his 24th address to the nation on Ghana’s enhanced response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public education



The President has encouraged faith-based groups, civil society, media and all Ghanaians to support the public education campaign associated with the exercise saying “we need all hands-on deck to make this a success.”



