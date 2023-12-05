Asantehene becomes the first black monarch to be featured in the Pirelli Calendar

A picutre of the Asantehene and is subjects capture for the calender

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is reportedly the first black monarch in history, to be featured in the prestigious calendar, Pirelli Calendar.

According to broadcaster Caleb Nii Boye, the Asantehene featured in the 50th edition of the famed Pirelli calendar.



CNN affirmed that the Otumfuo was featured in the 2024 Pirelli Calendar, in its November 30, 2023 report, which listed the Asantehene as one of the headlines of the magazine including Idris Elba, Angela Bassett and Pirelli habitué Naomi Campbell.



This edition of the Pirelli Calendar was shot by 28-year-old Prince Gyasi, who is said to be a grandson of Asantehene.



Prince Gyasi is the first black and the first African photographer to shoot the calendar in its long and storied history.



Nii Boye who made this revelation in a post shared on Facebook on December 5, 2024, added the unveiling of the magazine would be done at the silver jubilee celebration of the Otumfuo.



“This great and historical achievement which will be unveiled in 2024 will also coincide with the King's Silver Jubilee.”

About the Pirelli Calendar



The Pirelli Calendar is a prestigious annual not-for-sale trade calendar published by the United Kingdom subsidiary of the Italian tyre manufacturing company. The company began the publication of the calendar with the trademark “The Cal”, in 1964.



The calendar is produced with a limited availability of 20,000 printed copies annually.



These Copies do not go on sale but are instead given as corporate gifts to celebrities and select Pirelli customers.



