Asantehene calls for concerted effort in fight against galamsey

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene has called for a concerted effort in the fight against illegal mining, popularly referred to as galamsey.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II described as alarming the rate of illegal mining in the country despite government’s clampdown on the activities of the miners in 2017.



“If Ghana will develop, it is through the judicious use our mineral resources. We appear to be losing the fight against galamsey looking at its alarming rate. We should begin to have a national consultation on how to put a stop on galamsey activities and rather train and regulate the activities of all small-scale miners to protect our environment.”



The Asantehene made these remarks on Thursday, March 25 when the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and some heads of minerals regulatory bodies paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace.



He implored the various heads to advise and direct the Minister on the right path in protecting the country’s lands and mineral resources.



“You should be able to guide the minister and offer him the necessary support to succeed in his quest to fight illegal mining and also protect the environment.”

Sector minister Samuel Abu Jinapor reiterated government’s commitment to protect the country’s natural resources.



“The President has directed me to go to the field and get first hand information on the operations of mining sites. The Akufo-Addo government is committed to the fight against illegal mining and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that mining activities are duly regulated.”



The minister was in the Ashanti Region for a two-day working visit.



He met with the Regional Security Council, Forest Industry Association of Ghana and the Regional Land sector officers to engage them on the way forward in protecting Ghana’s forests, lands, and natural resources.