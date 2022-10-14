Asantehene descends on sub-chiefs for failing to stop galamsey

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has berated his sub-chiefs for their lack of effort in helping curb the menace of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in their territories.

The Asantehene said that the chiefs should hold themselves responsible for the country’s failure to curb the menace and not blame the government alone.



The Asantehene, who made these remarks at a meeting with his sub-chief at the Manhyia Palace, added that the chiefs who look on unconcerned as the galamsey destroys the land he has entrusted to their care are complicit in the menace



“The menace of galamsey is very infuriating. We must also take responsibility for it. Because if galamsey is going on in your area and you are not benefiting from it, have you reported it to anybody? Who have you reported it to?



“What have you done about your water bodies and farmlands which are being destroyed? What have you said about the galamsey going on in your areas?



“It is true that it is the government that gives the permit of mining – we have our own issues with them. But your water bodies are being destroyed, what are you going to do about it? Have you even reported these things to me?



“Have you ever told me that galamseyers are destroying your water bodies? As I have entrusted these territories into your care and people are destroying them don't you see it,” he said in Twi.

