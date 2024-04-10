Asantehene’s son elected head prefect of DPS International School

Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, son of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reportedly been elected as the head boy (another name for senior boys prefect) of DPS International School, one of the prestigious schools in the country.
A post shared by pro-Manhyia social media handle, The Asante Nation, on X, on Wednesday 10, 2024, had pictures of the installation of Oheneba Kyeretwie and other prefects.
One of the pictures showed the prince being decorated with the gears of the head prefect.
Another picture showed him on a platform together with other elected prefects, including the head girl, deputy head boy and deputy head girl.
The Asante Nation stated that Kwame Kyeretwie was one of the delegates who represented DPS International School at the Harvard National Model United Nations (HNMUN).
View the post below:
The son of Asantehene, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie has been elected as the Head Prefect of DPS International School. pic.twitter.com/enYk4x917R— The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) April 10, 2024
He was part of the delegates that represented DPS International School at the Harvard National Model United Nations (HNMUN).— The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) April 10, 2024
Congratulations Oheneba on your investiture.
Piawwwwwwww!!!! pic.twitter.com/YLb33gUcdU
BAI/ ADG
