2
Menu
News

Asantehene, showdown, other topics generate social media buzz

Asantehene, Showdown 45.png Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Kennedy Agaypong

Wed, 6 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A lot of topics have generated massive buzz and conversations on social media in the past few weeks.

Some of these topics range from recurring coups in West Africa to Cecilia Dapaah’s questionable amounts of money in her bank accounts and home and Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race.

Below are more of the issues Ghanaians are discussing on Twitter.

#Showdown

Trending number one is showdown. ‘Showdown’ became famous after the August 26 NPP Super Delegates Conference.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, one of the NPP flagbearer hopefuls, threatened to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia a showdown after his agent in the North East Region was allegedly attacked.

Here are some tweets on #Showdown





Bongo

The second leading topic on Twitter is Bongo. The name Ali Bongo gained traction when military officers in Gabon overthrew the ruling government of the Bongo family on August 30.

Ghanaians still worry about the state of the country’s security as these coup actions continue to occur in the West African terrain.

Below are some tweets on Bongo







AllEyesOnTheJudiciary

Making the trends on Twitter is also the judiciary service of Nigeria. The electoral tribunal will pass its final verdict on the election petition brought before it by Nigeria’s opposition leader, Peter Obi in protest to the 2022 presidential results.

Hence Nigerians are very alert and the many Ghanaians who are extending support to their counterparts are discussing it on Twitter.

Read some tweets on the judiciary below







Asantehene

Trending number four is the Asantehene of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

Over the years, several Ghanaians have questioned the weight of authority the Otumfuo wields in the country.

These are what Ghanaians are saying about the Asantehene





BAJ/OGB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com