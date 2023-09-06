Asantehene, showdown, other topics generate social media buzz

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Kennedy Agaypong

A lot of topics have generated massive buzz and conversations on social media in the past few weeks.

Some of these topics range from recurring coups in West Africa to Cecilia Dapaah’s questionable amounts of money in her bank accounts and home and Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race.



Below are more of the issues Ghanaians are discussing on Twitter.



#Showdown



Trending number one is showdown. ‘Showdown’ became famous after the August 26 NPP Super Delegates Conference.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, one of the NPP flagbearer hopefuls, threatened to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia a showdown after his agent in the North East Region was allegedly attacked.



Me do Nyame, me ma wo #Showdown _???????? pic.twitter.com/OKQtvIKLz1 — Koku Mawuli Nanegbe (@KokuNanegbe) September 5, 2023

Bongo



The second leading topic on Twitter is Bongo. The name Ali Bongo gained traction when military officers in Gabon overthrew the ruling government of the Bongo family on August 30.



Ghanaians still worry about the state of the country’s security as these coup actions continue to occur in the West African terrain.



The leader of Gabon @BriceOligui who overthrew Ali Bongo has quoted JJ Rawlings in a speech .



"When the people are crushed by leaders with the complicity of judges, it is the army that gives them back their freedom"



Rawlings once again the inspiration for these military folks pic.twitter.com/OoMHJX4Sua — YKGH (@YouKnowGhana) September 4, 2023

This man is believed to be one of the former president of Gabon, Ali Bongo's closest friends and strategic advisors! In frame one, he was spotted wearing a "Ali" hat during Bongo's swearing in. The second frame was taken 72 hours after the Coup and during inauguration of the new… pic.twitter.com/2KejSNPfVM — ????P.Harz (@HARZ97485790) September 6, 2023

#Gabon Gabonese TikTokers have already turned former dictator Bongo's speech asking his "friends to make noise" into a song. ????????‍♀️???? pic.twitter.com/ticyRVmnrO — Elle Vit Belle (She/Her) (@ElvineBelinda) September 1, 2023

So all the papers they packed inside fish roll containers are full package of rubbish ????#AllEyesOnTheJudiciary pic.twitter.com/iMIUfHCY0d — A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) September 6, 2023

“LP Failed To Prove Claims Of Electoral Irregularities, Tribunal Rules”



This might not go well for you guys. Keep toying with us.



We will certainly take this country back. It’s ours. #PEPTJudgement#PEPTVerdict #PEPTJudgement#AllEyesOnTheJudiciary #AllEyesOnJudiciary… pic.twitter.com/uxXcdw0mjD — Bishop (LP) ???? (@BishopPOEvang) September 6, 2023

The court have thrown away the witness statements and documents of 10 of the 13 witnesses of Peter Obi



???????????? I'm pissed right now. #LiveFromPEPT#PEPTJudgement #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary#WeWillRevoltAgainstInjustice #AllEyesOnJusticeTsammani #AllEyesOnKayodeAriwoola — UC Maxwell™ SAL ???? (@UkomahM) September 6, 2023

To Dormaahene. Asantehene is king of Asantes and it's period. We don't want him to be king of Ghana saf. Tweakai but to Us he is an embodiment of our existence. Long live the King!! pic.twitter.com/xtorsggoIQ — Ohenebakwesi???? (@Ohenebakwesi3) August 28, 2023

Footage of Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, visiting the Commonwealth Institute in London, 1972 where he opened a home for commonwealth students and a day nursery. pic.twitter.com/CRjy6eSRAr — GHANA FACTS & HISTORY (@GhanaianMuseum) September 3, 2023

Making the trends on Twitter is also the judiciary service of Nigeria. The electoral tribunal will pass its final verdict on the election petition brought before it by Nigeria’s opposition leader, Peter Obi in protest to the 2022 presidential results.Hence Nigerians are very alert and the many Ghanaians who are extending support to their counterparts are discussing it on Twitter.Trending number four is the Asantehene of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.Over the years, several Ghanaians have questioned the weight of authority the Otumfuo wields in the country.

What is the difference between



Asantehene and Dormaahene? pic.twitter.com/lY4nwQrkMl — TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) September 6, 2023

