Asantehene speaks on being featured in the prestigious Pirelli Calendar

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commented on his feature in the prestigious calendar, Pirelli Calendar.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Baafuor Agyei Fosu II, the Asantehene said he accepted to be part of the project to show the beautiful culture of Africa, Ghana and the Ashanti Kingdom in particular.



He added that the Otumfuo also accepted the offer because the year 2024, when the calendar would be unveiled, would be the 25th anniversary of his reign as Asantehene.



The Asantehene further stated that he accepted to be part of the project to support the artiste, Prince Gyasi, who is his grandson.



“His Majesty was more pleased to be part of this calendar project as it allowed him to support a young, talented Ghanaian, Prince Gyasi, who is an extraordinary ambassador for our country on the world stage and who is paving the way for other young artists in Ghana to follow his example," he said.



About the 2024 Pirelli Calendar.



Baafoɔ Agyei Fosu II spoke on Behalf of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene. Who has gone down in history as the first Black King to make an appearance on the Pirelli Calendar.



According to broadcaster Caleb Nii Boye, the Asantehene featured in the 50th edition of the famed Pirelli calendar.



CNN affirmed that the Otumfuo was featured in the 2024 Pirelli Calendar, in its November 30, 2023 report, which listed the Asantehene as one of the headlines of the magazine including Idris Elba, Angela Bassett and Pirelli habitué Naomi Campbell.



This edition of the Pirelli Calendar was shot by 28-year-old Prince Gyasi, who is said to be the grandson of Asantehene.



Prince Gyasi is the first black and the first African photographer to shoot the calendar in its long and storied history.



Nii Boye who made this revelation in a post shared on Facebook on December 5, 2024, added the unveiling of the magazine would be done at the silver jubilee celebration of the Otumfuo.

“This great and historical achievement which will be unveiled in 2024 will also coincide with the King's Silver Jubilee.”



The Pirelli Calendar is a prestigious annual not-for-sale trade calendar published by the United Kingdom subsidiary of the Italian tyre manufacturing company. The company began the publication of the calendar with the trademark “The Cal”, in 1964.



The calendar is produced with a limited availability of 20,000 printed copies annually.



These Copies do not go on sale but are instead given as corporate gifts to celebrities and select Pirelli customers.



