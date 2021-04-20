Asantehene storms Lake Bosomtwe after Akoma FM report

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to make a historic visit to Lake Bosomtwe sources at the Manhyia Palace have told confirmed.

His visit to Lake Bosomtwe is said to be the first for Osei Tutu II since he ascended the throne as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool.



3news.com is gathering that the historic visit comes on the back of a campaign launched by Akoma FM’s flagship current affairs and political talk show GhanAkoma to protect the lake from human threats.



Investigations by the news team in March revealed that a private developer had felled and destroyed over 500 trees planted at Pipie, one of the 21 communities surrounding the lake, a situation authorities say is in sharp contrast to bye-laws of the local assembly and environmental agencies.



The investigation spearheaded by host of the programme Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin received widespread condemnation from a section of the public who called for immediate arrest and prosecution of the said developer.



Deep-throat sources reveal that the Asantehene will be joined by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sanders Sullivan, and a high-powered delegation from the Embassy on Thursday, April 22, a day set aside to mark the celebration of World Earth Day.

Security has since been beefed up at the enclave ahead of the visit.



About World Earth Day



Celebrated every year on April 22, the international day of environmental action (World Earth Day) draws in an estimated one billion people – making it the largest secular observance in the world.



The Day is also observed to remind people around the world about the need to make the planet a happier and healthier place to live.