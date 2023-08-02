Asantehene storms Trinidad and Tobago’s Emancipation Day Celebration

The overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is in Trinidad and Tobago for the country's Emancipation Day Celebration, on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the special guest of honour for the Emancipation Day celebration, which is celebrated every August 1 to commemorate the final abolition of Chattel Slavery in the British colonies on August 1, 1834.



On Tuesday, the Asantehene graced the occasion with pride and pageantry, like he does for events back home.



After stepping down from his car, Otumfuo was flanked by some of his kinsmen, followed by drummers and dancers.



Amid the joy and cheers from the people of Trinidad and Tobago, the Asantehene proceeded to his seat as his subjects were drawing and dancing in front of him.



The people were so happy to see the King and they could be seen bowing to greet him and taking visuals of him.

The overload of the Ashanti Kingdom could also be seen in the video, which was shared by the Royal Palace Multimedia, having a discussion with the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keth Rowley.



