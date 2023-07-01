Asanteman Association in the Washington DC Metro to converge

Source: Asanteman Association

Members of the Asanteman Association in the Washington DC Metro area will from July 1 to July 4 come together to further the cause and image of Asantes and Ghanaians as a whole in the United States.

Asanteman Associations from the various States in North America and Canada would converge in Virginia to take part in several activities, the highlight of which will be the Coronation of the Asantefuohene, Asantefuohemaa, and other traditional leaders on July 1st, 2023.



The coronation will be preceded by a Town hall meeting with Delegates from Manhyia, then followed by a fundraising dinner dance as part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Asanteman Association of the Washington Metro Area at the Waterford Event Center in Springfield, Virginia



The activities would conclude with an Asanteman Unity Picnic on July 4 at Joseph Hensley Park in Virginia.



It would be recalled that on October 30, 2021, Nana Owoahene Owusu Acheampong and Nana Aduse Pokuaa were selected as Asantefuohene and Asantefuohemaa respectively. Other traditional leaders who were also selected include Nana Amankwah Pam as Kontihene, Nana Ko-Sua Asantewaa Okontomeni as Kontihemaa, Nana Kwadwo Afriyie Agyemang as Gyasehene, Nana Yaa Yeboah as Gyasehemaa and Nana Aduanaba Frempong as Akyeamehene.



The second phase of this traditional enstoolment is the swearing of the oath of allegiance to the overlord of Asanteman Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The Asantehene would be represented by Nana Adusei Atwenewaa Ampem, Omanhene of Tepa Traditional Area and who will be supported by other traditional leaders (Chiefs) from Ghana including Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, Asokore Mamponghene, and Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, Hiahene.

Among the special guests who have been invited to grace the occasion are Hon. Asamoah Boateng, Ghana’s minister for Chieftaincy, Hajia Alima Mahama, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Mr. K. Badu, Managing Director of K. Badu Agrochemicals Company Limited.



The main goal of the Asanteman Association is to unite all Asantes to support each other and to assist in the development of Asanteman.



The Asanteman Association would like to extend invitations to ALL Ghanaians and friends of Ghana in the United States to attend these events and celebrate with us.



