Asanteman Europe Association set to hold mammoth festival in Germany

Otumfou

Asanteman Europe Association, a non-profit organization comprising of Ashanti's in Europe is set to hold a mammoth festival in Germany.

The much-anticipated festival according to the group is scheduled to come off on September 13 to September 15, 2024.



The association on Friday, April 12, 2024, officially launched the festival at the Center for National Culture in the Ashanti Region.



A leading member of the Association who is also the Queen Mother of Asante in Switzerland, Nana Akyiaa Oyiakwan during the launch said the association is ready to sell the Asante culture to the whole world.



“Dubbed Asante Europe Afahye, Dusedorf 2024, the festival celebrates the vibrancy and uniqueness of our community".



She added that the association will take advantage of the festival and portray the rich Asante Culture to other European communities.



Nana Akyiaa Oyoakwan underscored the importance of the Asanteman Europe Association adding that it serves as a beacon of hope for Asante who have spread across the world.

She revealed that Asanteman Europe is an association consisting of 16-member Asante Associations spread across 12 countries within Europe.



The 16 Asanteman member unions according to her are based in Belgium, the United Kingdom, Austria, Spain Germany, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, and The Netherlands



The Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah who graced the occasion commended the association for upholding the Asante culture in Europe.



He tasked them to ensure the rich Asante foods, adding that its nutritious nature was good for those working in Europe.



Simon Osei Mensah pledged his unflinching support to the association adding that, his office will always be open to members of the group.