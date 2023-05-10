Asanteman Italy to celebrate Akwasidae in grand style

President of Asanteman Italy, King Oppong Akosah

Source: Joseph Kyei-Boateng, Contributor

This is not the first time Asanteman Italy is celebrating Akwasidae since it was formed five years ago but June 11 offers a platform for a conducive summer environment that can bring all its members in the 11 associations together to pour libation and perform other rites connected to celebration of the festival.

Traditionally, Akwasidae is a festival on the Akan calendar which is celebrated every 40-42 days (6 weeks) mostly known as 'Adaduanan' to remember the Akan ancestors.



Element of one family



Dubbed: 'kwasidae Kɛse', president of Asanteman Italy, King Oppong Akosa, in an interview explained that the festival has been on the annual programme of both the Executive Council and Traditional Council of the Asanteman Italy and has been approved by the Senate (Board of Directors) as part of efforts to promote and protect Asante culture among the Asantes living in Italy.



He recalled that since the formation of Asanteman Italy, the association had made many donations to contribute to the development of Asanteman, back home in Ghana.



Example of some contributions made by Asanteman Italy, he mentioned is donating to the Amadies Foundation and renovation of the hostel of the same foundation at Fiankoma near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region in 2021; indicating that this cost the association about 3000 euros.

He also did not forget that Asanteman Italy collaborated with Asanteman Europe to present some health equipment and COVID-19 preventive items to support four different health institutions in Ghana including KATH and Manhyia Hospital.



He disclosed that members of Asanteman Italy live peacefully with other Ghanaians with different cultural backgrounds and that he encouraged all members of Asanteman Italy to continue to maintain such posture as Ghana has diverse cultural identities and for that matter, he invited all traditional associations based in Italy to join the upcoming Akwasidae celebration.



Culture and Tradition to reduce teenage pregnancy



Asanteman Italy Hemaa, Nana Amonu Gyamfua Susubiribipa emphasised the need for Ghanaians living abroad to showcase their culture, as members of the Asanteman Italy had begun to sell Asante culture to the world.



She was confident that while the global population is on the rise, new generations, especially children born to Ghanaian parents in the diaspora need to learn and relearn the culture of their ancestors.

She observed that back home in Ghana, incidence of teenage pregnancy had been on the rise in recent years, attributing the cause to lack of proper exposure to the indigenous culture.



She however in her 'Sankɔfa' Pparadigm recommended that studies on culture and tradition in Ghana be restructured in education curriculum, calling on Queen Mothers to collaborate with Chiefs in traditional Ghana to help bring back puberty rites known in Asante culture as 'Bragorɔ' as a mechanism to help reduce the incidence of teenage pregnancy.



She called on anyone who appreciates Asante culture to join the association without delay to celebrate the upcoming Akwasidae which will be the 4th edition of the year 2023.



Asante culture is not idolatry



Asanteman Italy Hene, Nanasei Adwenpa Diasɛmpa Nyamekɛse, on his part dealt with some public misunderstanding that Ghanaian indigenous cultures were of idolatry.

He explained that the word 'Idolatry' was created and introduced by European colonisation who misconstrued the culture and tradition of ancient Ghanaians in Africa and that, new generations would need to clear their minds that following the culture of their ancestors is idolatry.



He used Akwasidae celebration as an example to buttress his point that just like Awukudae festival for Akans, it is a special day of which the Abusuapanin of the extended family would meet all family members to settle disputes in the family and plan for the future.



He added that on this special day, while remembering the ancestors for their great works while they were alive, Nananom would also pour libation and perform other rites to link the living to the dead after which Nananom would plan for developmental projects thus there is nothing like idolatry but cultural and traditional.



Nanasei acknowledged Nananom in Asanteman Italy whose contributions could not be forgotten, especially, Okofo Asenso Ababio (Adwumakaasekɛsehene), Nana Nyarko Aborɔnoma (Asante Akyem Patrensahemaa), Nana Agyako Ababio (Asante Oyokohene) and Nana Owusu Bempa (Beposo Sompahene).