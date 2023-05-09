0
Menu
News

Asawase Mugabe vrs Musawudu: Who leads Asawase constituency into 2024?

Masawudu Muntaka New Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and Masawudu Mubarak

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of Ghana’s longest-serving members of parliament, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka is seeking to serve the members of his constituent for the sixth time.

Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka first entered the Parliament of Ghana on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in 2005 when he won a by-election in the Asawase constituency with a majority of 11,142, replacing the late Dr. Gibrine also of the NDC who had won the seat in December 2004 with a majority of 4,474.

The former Minority Chief Whip was born in Akuse in the Eastern Region of Ghana but his parents originally came from Kumbugu in the Northern Region of Ghana. He worked as a teacher and later went into politics.

However, since 2019, the lawmaker has had a young contender, Masawudu Mubarak.

In 2019 Mubarak was refused nomination forms by the party to contest against the then Minority Chief Whip.

Masawudu Mubarak is however contesting again to unseat the five-time MP.

He expressed hopes of winning the primaries and promised to make the constituency known only for good reasons if given the nod.

“It is my hope that come May 13, just as I have picked number 2, I will be John Mahama’s assistant in aiding him in parliament on the seat of Asawase Constituency.

“Come 2025 when you hear Asawase in parliament, you will hear it for a good reason, when you hear Asawase in parliament, you will hear youth empowerment. Come 2025, when you hear Asawase, you will hear progress. The journey has just begun, we’re marching forward,” the parliamentary aspirant declared in an interview with Class FM on April 6, 2023.

He further promised to bring the kind of change desired by the people of Asawase.

YNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter