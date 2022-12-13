Aseidu Nketiah lacks chairmanship qualities- Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute, says the General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia, does not have what it takes to be the chairman of the party.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia, launched his campaign to contest the National Chairmanship position of the part in October 2022.



“We have built the structures within the period we have been in opposition and the NDC will come to power in 2025 to save the country from its current woes,” he said.



“Ultimately, my chairmanship will result in a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections. That would not only be a political success for the NDC, but it is also in fact, a national emergency and imperative,” Aseidu Nketia said during the launch of his campaign in Accra.



Speaking exclusively on Atinka TV’s “Agenda” with host Nana Fianko, Koku Anyidoho said it is impossible for Aseidu Nketia to lead the NDC as party chairman.

Koku Anyidoho, who has worked under Aseidu Nketia as a deputy says the latter has undermined all persons who have held the Chairmanship position of the party.



“I have openly declared that Aseidu Nketia will not win the Chairmanship position of the NDC. He doesn’t have what it takes to lead the NDC as National Chairman of the NDC. This is a person who has undermined all persons who have held the Chairmanship position of the party. Aseidu Nketia has ego and can’t accept that Ofosu Amponsah



The NDC goes to the polls to elect its National Executives on Saturday 18th December 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.