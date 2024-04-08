Asem STEM project progressing steadily - Report

According to the contractors, the project will be completed soon

A report from Otec News, a Kumasi-based media outlet, has revealed that the construction works on the new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) project at Asem in the Kumasi Metropolis of Ashanti Region are progressing steadily.

The eleven-unit classroom block, which began in March 2023, according to the contractors on site is 90 percent complete.



OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, after visiting the site on Monday, April 8, 2024, reported that contractors are working on the project day and night to meet the deadline.



In an exclusive interview with OTEC News, the Chief Executive Officer for Focus One Constructions, Kwame Adu-Mantey, said they were within schedule.



He revealed that the project, upon completion, will have eleven classrooms, modern libraries, three modern laboratories, an office for the school head, washrooms, a borehole with eight polytanks, and other facilities.



He assured that the project would be completed and handed over to the government as scheduled.

Education minister's commitment:



Kwame Adu-Mantey said the project has seen the light of day due to the commitment of the Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum.



He noted that the minister has ensured a constant flow of funds needed for the work.



He revealed that Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, during a meeting with the contractors, explained the importance of the project and encouraged them to complete it on time.