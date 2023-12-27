Asenso-Boakye celebrates Christmas Day with widows and widowers

Asenso-Boakye with one of the widows

Source: Koku Agbenaza, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has once again put smiles on the faces of over two hundred (200) widows and widowers in his constituency.

This, he did, with the presentation of Christmas package which comprises of groceries and a thoughtful token. This year’s edition happens to be third occasion of celebrating Christmas with widows and widowers in his constituency.



At a brief ceremony held at the forecourt of his constituency office, Asenso-Boakye who is also the Minister for Works and Housing, mentioned that the essence of this gesture was to show love and kindness to the less privileged as a way of cheering them to feel part of the Christmas celebration.



“Having been raised by a single parent, my mother, after the demise of my father, who engaged in petty trading to take care of us, I witnessed how uneasy it was to provide our needs during those times. For this reason, since I assumed office, I have decided to support widows with my little mite every end of the year”, Asenso-Boakye said.



He elaborated by emphasizing the significance of two pivotal occasions on the Christian calendar, namely Christmas and Easter.

These celebrations play a crucial role in deepening and strengthening our Christian faith.



A 74 year old widow, Maame Ama, a beneficiary on behalf of her colleagues, conveyed their gratitude by citing Proverbs 14:31: “Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker, but whoever is kind to the needy honors God.”



This heartfelt expression reflects the acknowledgment that kindness to the less privileged is a way of honoring the divine.



