Asenso-Boakye engages Japanese Ambassador on completion of key road projects

Ghana’s Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, recently held bilateral discussions with Japanese Ambassador Mochizuki Hisanobu, focusing on completing key road infrastructure projects in the country.

The Ghanaian government expressed gratitude for Japan’s consistent support in driving socio-economic development, especially in the infrastructure sector, during the meeting.



The Minister admonished Ambassador Hisanobu to expedite the securing of additional funding for the Volivo bridge project, emphasising its significance in enhancing connectivity and promoting economic activities in the region.



“I wish to express the appreciation of the government of Ghana to the Prime Minister and the people of Japan for their contributions to the development of our country, particularly in the provision of infrastructure,” Mr. Asenso-Boakye said.

The Ambassador on his part revealed that efforts were underway to facilitate the necessary funding arrangements for the Volivo bridge project, demonstrating Japan’s dedication to fostering ongoing collaboration with Ghana.



The discussions also addressed the progress of key projects such as the Kumasi Inner Ring Road (Asokwa to Santansi Roundabout) and the Tema-Motorway Interchange Phase 2, with measures being implemented to ensure their successful completion.



Additionally, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to provide additional grant funding to cover increased costs incurred during the construction of the Assin Praso-Assin Foso Road Project, attributed to factors like fuel price hikes, material escalation, and challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.