Asenso-Boakye named 2023 Best Minister for Infrastructure Development

Francis Asenso-Boakye after he received his award

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has been awarded as the 2023 Ghana's Best Minister for Infrastructure Development.

The minister received this award on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Chamber of Construction 2023 Awards for Industrial Players, held in Accra.



Speaking at the event, Asenso-Boakye, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bantama, assured the Chamber of Construction of the government’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing infrastructure development in the country.



According to him, the government is working on fostering and enabling the environment for private sector investment.



Francis Asenso-Boakye also noted that the private sector brings not only financial resources, but also innovation, expertise, and efficiency that is vital for successful projects implementation.



The works and housing minister, however, admitted that "despite being a commonly employed financing mechanism, PPPs still represent an evolving concept in the Sub-Saharan Africa, largely due to persistent obstacles hindering their successful execution."



He stressed that it is for this reason, in the year 2020, the government of Ghana passed the Public Private Partnership Act (Act 1039) to streamline regulations, reduce bureaucracy and improve government framework to foster confidence for the private sector and attract the necessary capital for infrastructure projects.

Francis Asenso-Boakye added that he was aware of the challenges encountered by the contractors, and gave the assurance that he was committed to addressing them.



"As the Minister responsible for the construction sector, I want to express my awareness of the difficulties contractors are encountering, particularly, concerning delayed payments. I want to assure you that I am committed to addressing these payment issues to the best of my abilities," he stated.



He expressed appreciation to the Chamber of Construction for recognising his efforts and crowning him the 2023 Ghana's Best Minister for Infrastructure Development.



He also stressed that the award would be an addendum to the various factors motivating him to do his best for the country as the Minister for Works and Housing.









