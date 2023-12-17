Asenso-Boakye supports STI with industrial machines for fashion design training

Francis Asenso-Boakye with some students behind the industrial machines

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has presented modern industrial stitching and overlock machines to the Suntreso Technical Institute (STI), a government TVET institution in the Bantama constituency.

They included nine (9) industrial straight stitch machines and one (1) industrial overlock machine.



The machines donated by the works and housing minister would augment the pool of industrial machines at the Fashion Department of STI, which is a key requisite for obtaining the Commission for TVET(CTVET) accreditation for the fashion designing department.



At a short ceremony to handover the ten (10) brand new machines on Monday, December 11, 2023, Francis Asenso-Boakye indicated that technical and vocational skills businesses have been the backbone of strong economies the world over, citing the American economy as an example.



"It is not the big companies in America that make her economy strong, it's the small and medium ones, like those in the technical and vocational sector that push their economy strong and growing," he said.

Asenso-Boakye said it is against this background that the Akufo-Addo government is investing hugely in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).



He added that the current government has set up many TVET institutions in the country and has upgraded the existing vocational and technical schools with the needed human and other needed resources.



The minister expressed optimism that the machines would expose the fashion designing students to the modern day industry required machinery and knowhow.



"These machines will also improve the practical skills delivery of the Fashion Designing Department of the Institute, and boost the Production Unit/Income Generation activities of the Department," he stated.

He charged the students to take their studies and training seriously as they have big markets and business opportunities awaiting them after the training.



He counseled them to burn out the misconception that TVET is for the academically weak individuals.



"My daughter is a brilliant girl; she has attended best schools in US and Ghana, and she performs excellently academically but she expressed interest in fashion design, and I am wholeheartedly supporting her to achieve her dream to become a world class fashion designer," the minister added.



The Bantama MP and Minister for Works and Housing promised his continuous support for the Suntreso Technical Institute, announcing that he's teamed up with the principal of the college to solicit support from several quarters.

On his part, the Principal of Suntreso Technical Institute (STI), Ebenezer Quarcoo, praised Asenso-Boakye for the great support proffered to the school.



He disclosed that the MP facilitated the changing of the former O.I.C into its current state, a full technical institute.



He appealed to other leaders, groups and organizations to emulate the good example demonstrated by the MP to make the Suntreso Technical Institute one of the best TVET schools in the country.

















