Asenso Boakye wishes NPP well in Super Delegates Congress

Francis Asenso-Boakye is the Minister of Works and Housing and MP for Bantama

The Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye has charged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote massively in the upcoming delegates conference, slated for August 26, 2023.

The Bantama MP believes that when the delegate go out to vote, they would be exercising their constitutional rights and helping the party get on course toward the 2024 general elections.



He intimated that the opportunity has come for the party to elect their own choice of leader.



Speaking in an interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Oyerepa TV, Francis Asenso-Boakye noted that the time has come for the delegates to make a statement for themselves and the party through their votes.



"I have said that within NPP now there is a good opportunity for us to send a strong signal to the rest of the world, particularly Ghanaians, that the NPP is a mass party... So, if someone works hard enough for the party to a certain extent and wants a position, we should send a strong signal that the person... can also lead," he said.



Background

10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:









You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











BS/OGB