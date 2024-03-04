Asere Amartse queen mother applauds corporate Ghana for supporting her coronation

Manye Naa Amorkor Shikafutru I is Queen Mother of Asere Amartse We Bukom-James Town,

Manye Naa Amorkor Shikafutru I, Queen Mother of Asere Amartse We Bukom-James Town, has expressed her profound appreciation to corporate Ghana for their immense support towards her coronation and the launch of her ‘Girl Power Project,’ which was the highlight of the event that took place on February 24, 2024, at the Bukom Square in Accra.

Amidst a colourful display of pomp and pageantry, the coronation was climaxed by the rich display of Ga culture with traditional dance and music troupes that got the mammoth gathering cheering them for their energetic performances.



Addressing the distinguished guests, chiefs and representatives from corporate Ghana at the event, Manye Naa Amorkor Shikafutru I thanked them for their unwavering support towards her coronation and opening of the ‘Girl Power Project.’



“I’m overwhelmed by your backing in diverse ways. When I came knocking on your doors regarding this event; you welcomed me and my delegation warmly and assured us of your input in diverse ways. You have delivered beyond our expectations and I and the entire Asere Amartse We Bukom-James Town are truly grateful to you.



“We requested for a collective and collaborative relationship to spur development in this community and its environs and it begins from here. Our doors are open to you for discussions on initiatives that will mutually benefit your institutions and the residents of Asere Amartse We Bukom-James Town. But above all, we say thank you for being present to celebrate this great feat with us. I’m sincerely grateful,” Manye Naa Amorkor Shikafutru I said.



Roger Nartey Amanor, a key member of the Asere Amartse We Bukom-James Town delegation, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing key socio-economic challenges faced by the community.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the event, the distinguished research, law and development consultant said, “Partnerships rooted in shared values through collective efforts and collaborative initiatives is crucial for the holistic development of the community. So, we are happy that they turned up in their numbers to support this worthy course.”



The occasion was graced by Pishegu Lana Naa Alhassan Andani, CEO of Stanbic Bank, accompanied by the Head of Marketing, Mawuko Afadzinu; Kwamina Asomaning, Head of Legal Department; Doreen Eliasu, who is also the Patron of the Stanbic Ladies Forum; Head Business and Commercial Clients, Farihan Alhassan, who works directly with the queen mother; Head Private and Personal Banking, Benjamin Mensah; Information and Technology, Head Audit, Divisional Head Corporate Communication and Experience at GT Bank, Agnes Owusu Afram.



Also in attendance was the Asere Dzasetse Nii Amarkai III, Chiefs and Queen of the Asere Traditional Council, Amafrom Mantse Nii Kwashie Borlor IV; and other key management executive, Managing Director GIHOC, Maxwell Kofi Jumah; and Board Chairman Special Ice Company, Dr Ofori Sarpong; Nana Otafrigya Osei Bonsu Tepa Wirempemhene and Executive Chairman of Agate Group and Managing Director, Kwabena Dwomoah Asare.



