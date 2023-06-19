Ashaiman, 3 Tema constituencies declare support for Dr. Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia interacting with constituencies

Four Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday threw their weights behind the NPP flagbearership bid of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The four Constituencies; Ashaiman, Tema East, Tema Central and Tema West, minced no words in publicly declaring their unflinching support to Dr. Bawumia's bid to be elected NPP flagbearer for next year's presidential election.



Dr. Bawumia, who submitted his nomination forms to party officials to contest the flagbearership, has been on a campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region since Friday.



His visit on Sunday took him to the Ashaiman and all three Tema Constituencies, where party faithful came out in their numbers to welcome him with massive receptions.



In front of their executives - from polling station level to constituency executives, respective Chairmen of the four Constituencies; Gbeku Amanor of Ashaiman, Nene Ofoe Teye Agbadiagba of Tema East, Charles Boateng of Tema Central, and Kwesi Poku Bosompem of Tema West, declared support for Dr. Bawumia on behalf of their people.



Each declaration at every constituency was met with a rapturous reaction of endorsement by the delegates.

The respective Chairmen explained why their constituencies are throwing their weights behind the Vice President. Each of them spoke about his loyalty to the party, hard work both in opposition and in government, his support of the party and his good character.



At Dr. Bawumia's last engagement with party stakeholders at Tema West, the constituency Chairman, Kwasi Poku Bosompem summed up the day's endorsement with an emphatic comment.



"We know what Bawumia has done, we know what is good for the party and we know what is good for Ghana. It is Bawumia we want," -Kwesi Poku Bosompim, the Tema West Constituency Chairman said to thunderous applause.



