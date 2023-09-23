Ashaiman: 45-year-old man tragically killed by torrential rain

File photo

During the torrential rain that drenched sections of the country today, Friday, September 22, 2023, a middle-aged man was discovered dead at Ashaiman Valco’s apartment.

Several communities around the country, including Greater Accra, the country’s capital, were flooded as a result of the severe rain.



China Mall, a popular retail mall, was not spared by the floods.



Circle was also submerged in the rain, forcing passengers to seek shelter in secure spots.

The heavy downpour began early Friday, flooding Ashaiman, including the fatality-inflicted area, and forcing locals out of their comfort zones, causing widespread flooding.



According to eyewitnesses on the scene, the man, who is said to be 45 years old, sought to flee the storm but was swept away by the torrent.



According to the information, residents in the vicinity attempted to assist him, but he had already drowned in the water, which resulted in his death.