Ashaiman Brutality: What did you expect to happen after killing a soldier? - Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu has slammed those calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to condemn the military assault that took place at Ashaiman following the death of a young military officer in the community.

The deceased, Imoro Sherrif, 22, was allegedly killed by some people believed to be residents in Ashaiman over reports that he was in a relationship with a lady who was double-dating.



Troops stormed the community, in a sanctioned operation, beating the residents with many of them sustaining various degrees of injuries.



The young soldier has since been buried according to Islamic rite.



After the military brutalities, former President John Dramani Mahama, and some organizations have reprimanded them and the government.



The former President has appealed to the government to intervene to resolve the impasse between the military and residents of Ashaiman before the situation escalates.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers, at such a young age, in Ashaiman... pray we find peace and harmony in our dear country, as the government and state institutions immediately step in to address this potentially inflammatory development between Ashaiman and the Ghana Armed Forces; including providing commensurate compensation for all persons affected”, he wrote on his Facebook post.



There have also been several press releases condemning the military action.



But to Charles Owusu, there is no cause without effect, therefore the Military wouldn't have besieged the Ashaiman community if they hadn't murdered one of their own.



Speaking during "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme on Peace FM, Charles Owusu asked the critics of the Military's invasion at Ashaiman what they expected to happen after the murder of the soldier in the community.



"I want to ask the residents in Ashaiman. So, you know where Police station is; you know there are Police officers in this country and you killed the young soldier?", he questioned.

"Sometimes, if things like this don't happen, people won't learn their lessons. In as much as I don't support killing someone, the same way I don't support assault on any person," he added.



To him, though unfortunate that some innocent residents were beaten mercilessly by the soldiers, they however should have known that killing a soldier would have consequences.



"Under no circumstances do you have the authority to claim the life of a person. It doesn't matter; nothing can justify you killing someone," he stressed.



