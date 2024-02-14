Ashaiman Court grants bail to siblings for verbally assaulting public officers

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of Gh¢20,000 with two sureties each, one of which is to be justified to two siblings who verbally assaulted public officers and disturbed court proceedings.

Safianu Osumanu and Aishatu Osumanu, the siblings who pleaded not guilty to five counts of assault on public officers, offensive conduct, and disturbance of court, have been in Police custody since February 2, 2024, after they used unprinted words on Police officers and a janitor at the Ashaiman District Court.



The court presided over by Simon Gaga granted them bail after an application for bail by their counsel, Ms. Harriet Ampah-Benning, who informed the court that Aishatu was nursing a one-year-old child, while Osumanu was a man of substance who would not jump bail.



The court adjourned the case to March 25, 2024, for case management conference (CMC).



Police Chief Inspector Christian Oscar Norgbedzi, prosecuting, said the complainants in the case are Ms. Millicent Zogli, a janitor at the Ashiaman District Court, while the second, third, and fourth complainants, respectively, are Inspector Henry Tetteh Nartey, a prosecutor, Corporal David Kwame Nyong, a Court Warrant Officer (CWO), and Lance Corporal Rebecca Addo, also a CWO.



The prosecutor stated that, on February 1, 2024, the complainants arrested and brought to the Ashaiman Divisional CID the two accused siblings with a complaint that on the same day at about 1345 hours while at the premises of the court, they acted together and disturbed the court sittings.



He said they attacked and rained insults on the complainants who tried to call them to order.

He added that the siblings, on the day in question, accompanied their mother, Hamdiya Inusah, to the court in respect of a civil suit against her.



According to the prosecutor, while in the immediate vicinity of the court, Safianu publicly verbally assaulted the first complainant using unprintable words.



He said that, peeved by the court’s judgement against their mother, they started making noise to disturb the court proceedings.



Following their behaviour, the police officer complainants attempted to call them to order, but they fiercely resisted, attacked, and rained insults on them.



The prosecutor said the accused persons were, however, overpowered, arrested, and subsequently arraigned before the court.