Ashaiman MP blames NPP for poor road network in constituency

Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey

The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency in Greater Accra has condemned the ruling New Patriotic Party for the woes and misfortunes of the people under his jurisdiction.

The MP, Ernest Henry Norgbey explained that the poor road network in Ashaiman is a result of neglect by the ruling NPP government.



The politician added that steps taken to address this misfortune and build decent roads for the Ashaiman constituency have proven futile.



"The roads in Ashaiman are in a very terrible shape and the residents, commuters, motorists, everybody is complaining about the roads of Ashaiman. It's just unfortunate that the NPP government is paying deaf ears to our plight.



"We have been asking series of questions about our roads and the reason why the government is not attending to them but all these questions we ask are falling on deaf ears," the MP said during a media engagement.



Ernest Norgbney also lamented the large numbers of residents in Ashaiman and the need for facilities that could satisfy the growing number of the constituency's population.

He further added that Ashaiman only sees development during the regimes of the NDC and yet, a majority of the residents cast their votes for the NPP.



"Ashaiman is a cosmopolitan community and all kinds of people live there and so the numbers are huge. We need the facilities. The facilities are not coming. It is only when NDC is in power that we see something about our roads.



"This government, even though they had about 41 to 45000 voters in Ashaiman, they still refuse to construct our roads and our roads in a very deplorable shape. Everybody is complaining about the roads in Ashaiman," he added.



Some angry residents of Ashaiman on Monday, June 12, 2023, in a viral video were seen shouting and hooting at the DCE, Albert Okyere in a protest against the poor nature of their roads.



With countless promises from the government and some started road construction projects in Ashaiman, residents continue to bare bear the frustration that comes with using the dilapidated roads to ply their businesses.

