Ashaiman MP's name on voter roll, alleged 21,000 missing names untrue – EC

Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission has denied claims by the MP for Ashaiman that his name, as well as those of 21,000, is missing from the new voter roll.

The Public Affairs Director of the EC, Mrs Sylvia Annoh, disputed Mr Ernest Norgbey’s claim in her media rebuttals.



Subsequent to the opposition lawmaker’s allegations, pictures of his registration details have surfaced.



Mrs Annoh said even if Mr Norgbey and the purported 21,000 missing names could not be traced, those voters could simply go through the process of inclusion to get added onto the roll supposing they were not among those who did multiple registration or flouted registration regulations.



Mr Norgbey had earlier said: “I was not worried when my name was not in there because I know there could be a mistake of that nature.



“But I quickly asked my people to check from all the centres.

“The total number of registrants in the register that was exhibited, when they brought the figures, juxtaposing it with what we had, we realised that 21,000 people were missing from the register”, he told journalists.



The EC started the voter roll exhibition exercise on Friday, 18 September 2020.



The exercise ends on 25 September 2020.



To make the exercise easier than it used to be, the EC has introduced a short message service (SMS) platform to enable registered voters to access their registration details.



The short code, 1422, will be activated throughout the period earmarked for the exhibition.

To access registration details, voters would have to text their voter ID card number to the short code.



The eight-day exercise is to give registered voters the opportunity to authenticate their personal information.



Speaking to journalists at a press conference on Thursday, 17 September 2020, EC Chair Jean Mensa said: “During this period of exhibition, the physical copies of the 2020 provisional voter register will be placed on all 33,367 exhibition centres to enable prospective voters verify their details as captured during the registration exercise and will request amendments or insertions where necessary”.



“It is important to note that all persons who registered at the various district offices must go to the assigned polling stations during the exhibition exercise and not the district offices.



“The Commission will also display an exceptions list, comprising the names of registered voters, who have flouted the regulations of the registration exercise.

“The persons on the exceptions list cannot vote in the upcoming election.



“The Commission will also display the multiples list”, she added.



She explained: “This contains names of persons who have engaged in multiple registration and, therefore, cannot vote in the upcoming elections”.



She noted that voters who have already lost their ID cards can still verify their details.



“You can still check their voter registration details if you cannot find your ID card.

“Once you’re registered voter, your photograph and details are captured and will be displayed in the register.



“Note, however, that being in possession of the card, makes it much easier for you to check your details on the register”, she added.

