Ashaiman Market women welcome nose mask wearing directive

The women say the directive is timely

Traders, mainly women in the Ashaiman and the Adjei-Kojo markets in Accra, have welcomed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive for enforcement of the wearing of nose mask.

They said the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country called for firm enforcement of the safety protocols to avert a national disaster.



The traders, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, described the President’s directive as timely and stated their commitment to helping fight the pandemic by always observing the protocols and insisting buyers did same in the markets.



Mrs Silvia Addo, a cosmetics vendor, said though the wearing of nose masks appeared uncomfortable, it was important to wear them than being infected by the virus and urged security officers to be fair and firm in the enforcement of the protocols.

Madam Asiya Dauda, a home appliance seller at the Adjei-Kojo Market, encouraged other traders to regularly disinfect surfaces and cover ready to eat foods.



The GNA observed that almost all traders in the markets were fully masked, with some showcasing hand sanitisers.



There were no handwashing stations on-site in the markets.