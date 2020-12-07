Ashaiman Middle East: Voters turnout to peacefully cast their vote

Voters at the Nouvell School Complex polling station in Ashaiman Middle East

Eligible Ghanaians voters across all 16 regions are currently casting their ballot to elect a new president and 275 parliamentarians to lead the country for the next four years.

This is the 8th presidential and parliamentary election since 1992 under the Fourth Republic.



So far, the electoral process has been peaceful despite some reported cases of violence by the media in some polling stations.



According to our reporter in the Greater Accra Region, Charles Boateng, who is at the Nouvell School Complex polling station, Ashaiman Middle East, voter turnout has so far been impressive.

Voting started at exactly 7:35 am.



Persons who turn out at the said polling station were mostly seen wearing their nose mask. The Electoral Commission had earlier indicated that eligible voters without their nose mask will not be allowed to cast their vote.



