Ashaiman NDC supporters demonstrate against presidential election results

The protestors burnt tyres to register their anger

Scores of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashaiman poured into their local streets to demonstrate against the 2020 presidential election results.

The Electoral Commission led by its chairperson, Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa declared the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the winner of the 2020 presidential election after polling 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59 per cent of the valid votes while his closest contender, Former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC garnered 6,214,889 votes translating into 47.36 per cent.



This did not however go down well with the NDC leadership and its supporters leading to series of protest with Ashaiman having its share on Sunday morning which saw the aggrieved supporters clad in red took to the street chanting war songs.



They carried placards and burnt lorry tyres on some streets especially from Valco down through to Lebanon junction, main traffic and Middle East areas.



Some of the placards read, "stolen verdict", "declare the right results", and "declare Techiman results now".

According to the demonstrators, they won both the presidential and parliamentary elections therefore declaring President Akufo-Addo as the winner was unacceptable.



They said they could not wait for another four years to get what was rightfully theirs and therefore called on Ghanaians to protect their votes.



Calm has since returned to the area as the police were around to ensure it does not escalate. Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were also at hand to quench the fire they set.