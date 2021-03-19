Ashaiman NPP members have been neglected by government - Youth wing

NPP flag

The Ashaiman youth wing of the New Patriotic Party NPP has called on the Nana Akufo-Addo government to consider appointing some persons from the Ashaiman Constituency to serve in the government due to its enormous contribution to the electoral fortunes of the NPP.

The youth leadership of the party in Ashaiman believes that the constituency has been neglected over the years and that Alhaji Labaran Yakubu Barry, the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate and other notable personalities should be given appointments to encourage the teeming youth of the party.



Addressing a news conference at the party constituency office, Ashaiman, a member of the Constituency Communication Team, Nana Kwabena Oduro, informed that Ashaiman NPP performed better in the presidential elections than some constituencies with representatives in parliament and the executive and that ought to be looked at.



“The figures obtained by NPP in Ashaiman every election year from both presidential and parliamentary are considerably significant and encouraging than many other constituencies that have representatives in Parliament, Mr. Oduro said.



Nana Oduro insisted that, even though the NPP parliamentary candidate, Alhaji Labaran Yakubu Barry, could not win the seat, the votes garnered were substantial enough to attract appointment to encourage the grassroot members to continue to fight for the party.



He insisted that effort must be made by the current government to increase the percentage of NPP in Ashaiman since the constituency had 167,286 registered voters which was the second highest in Ghana.



Mr. Oduro said, “For this reason, there is the need to pay much attention to the constituency going forward and device measures to garner more votes for the party in spite of the difficulty in winning the seat.

He observed that it was needful that constituency members were considered for appointment because very few people in Ashaiman had made it financially and that put a lot of pressure on such persons, therefore, if more persons from the constituency were considered for appointment, it would help open up the constituency and bring help to the people of Ashaiman.



He also indicated that such appointments had the potential to trigger development since the appointees would be mindful of championing developments in the constituency.



The Communication Team Member said apart from the NPP winning the Ashaiman seat in 2000, “The statistics outlined so far depict that the NDC has won the seat severally, however, we are of the view that if attention is given to the constituency in terms of resources and adequate preparation and support, there could be a turning point in few years to come.



“All of this is possible if the appointing authority would consider as a promising constituency that adds value to the presidential votes.



Mr. Oduro indicated that this action of the Ashaiman NPP youth was done in good faith to promote the success of the NPP in the constituency in subsequent elections.