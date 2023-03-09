Ashaiman incident: Be very respectful of people in uniform - Defence Minister tells Ghanaians

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has appealed to Ghanaians the need to revere security personnel across the country.

According to him, it will be of great benefit to everyone.



The defence minister noted that incidents like what happened in Ashiaman occur and are regrettable adding that his outfit is working towards ensure peace and calm.



Speaking in an interview after he met with the Defence Committee met some members of the Ghana Armed Forces, he said;



“…incidences like this in the life of the country do happen, we are shaping up a country and we are going to have some of these regrettable incidences happening. But I will still appeal to the people of Ghana to be very respectful of people in uniform, it will help all of us but I will not say anything until the committee itself and we have gone on Thursday to visit the place and ascertain for ourselves."



He continued, "One of the reasons we are not going immediately is that it is still ongoing and we don’t want to compromise with it and that is why we tasked our colleagues to tone down the statement. We want a peaceful Ghana and that’s all.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Defence Committee Kennedy Agyapong said the minister apologised on behalf of GAF and will visit the area next week Thursday.



The military invaded Ashaiman, brutalising innocent residents after the murder of one of their own on Saturday dawn.



The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Official town in Ashaiman during a heavy downpour.



Reports indicate that residents have been forced to stay in their rooms until there was calm.



